Man charged with murder after stabbing wife in neck, Avery County deputies say

An Avery County man has been charged with murder after deputies say he stabbed his wife in the neck.

Darrell Callahan is being held on no bond after his wife's body was found at the Elk Park School Apartments. Callahan had called 911 around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, saying he had stabbed her and that she was dead.

Upon arrival, Avery County deputies found Callahan's wife, Tammy, dead at the scene, stabbed in the neck with a knife.

No other information has been released at this time.