Man charged with murder in shooting death of 2 in southeast Charlotte

A man has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of two people in southeast Charlotte over the summer, CMPD said.

Nico Benn, 24, has been charged with two counts of murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The deadly double shooting occurred at 12:43 a.m. Sunday, June 14 in the 5700 block of Electra Lane. As officers arrived to the scene they located three men with gunshot wounds outside of an apartment building.

Two of the men, Gerardo Arellano-Sanchez, 33, and Miguel Angel Molina, 31, were pronounced dead at the scene. The third victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolina's Medical Center with serious injuries.

This case remains active and ongoing, police said. Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.