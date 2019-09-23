Man charged with murder in stabbing death of homeless person in uptown, police say

article

A man has been charged with murder after a homeless person was found stabbed to death in uptown Charlotte Monday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Marcus Bradley, 62, was arrested and charged with the murder of 58-year-old Mark Daniel Jamison.

The call for service came in around 7:19 p.m. as a report 'of a physical assault.' Jamison was found in the 700 block of Smith Street at W. 10th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

CMPD said preliminary information indicates that the victim and suspect, both homeless individuals, were involved in a fight when the stabbing occurred.

Bradley was quickly identified as a suspect in this case and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office after being interviewed by Homicide Detectives. He has been charged with murder and carrying a concealed weapon (knife).

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to Detective McCraw, the lead detective on the case, or another homicide unit detective. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

LIVE LOOK AT SMITH AND W. 10TH STREETS: