Man charged with murder of 2-year-old in Kings Mountain

article

A man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a 2-year-old child, according to Kings Mountain Police.

Around 5 a.m. on Jan. 5, Kings Mountain Hospital notified police that the toddler was brought in with life-threatening injuries and later had to be airlifted to Levine Children's Hospital for further treatment due to the severity of his condition.

On Jan. 6, the child succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. Following an investigation, police developed 21-year-old Taylon Armando Peeler as a suspect.

Peeler was charged with murder and was taken into custody in Charlotte on Jan. 7. He was taken back to Kings Mountain to be processed and is now being held at the Cleveland County Jail under no bond. His first court date is set for Jan. 8.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department.