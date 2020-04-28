Man charged with pistol-whipping victim in Lincolnton

article

Officers responded to calls regarding a physical disturbance near 1100 Loomis Street on Sunday.

Eric Harper, 46, was found inside a trailer where he was living with head lacerations from being pistol-whipped the police report says.

Harper has been inside talking with a friend when shots were fired from outside in the direction of the trailer. The man approached the trailer, was challenged to a fight on the back porch, hit Harper in the head with his pistol twice, and once more fired shots, police say.

An initial investigation led detectives to identify Lincolnton resident Nathaniel Gilbo, 31, as the suspect. Gilbo was taken into custody a short time later.

Gilbo faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.