Man charged with stealing auto parts from disabled vehicle

article

A Burke County man who was caught stealing auto parts from a disabled vehicle is now facing charges, authorities say.

Officers pulled over on I-40 when they noticed a man crawling underneath a disabled vehicle near Exit 113.

Connelly Springs resident Matthew Teague, 36, confessed to removing the disabled vehicles' catalytic converter and selling it to a local metal recycler. Teague said he had returned to remove additional parts.

Detectives said Teague had already been known to local officials but did not elaborate.