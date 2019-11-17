Man charged with woman's murder nearby business park party

A 27-year-old female was shot and killed in what CMPD is describing as a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to calls about someone who had been shot near 5100 Reagan Drive around 1:10 a.m. Officers in the North Tryon Division heard shots fired and immediately responded as well.

Tamia Harrison was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Corey Vega, 23, has been charged in Harrison's murder. (CMPD)

Investigators say a party was being held at a business park at the time of the incident. Corey Vega, 23, was later identified as the suspect and is facing charges in Harrison's murder.

The investigation remains open and witnesses were continuing to be interviewed Sunday morning.