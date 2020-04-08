Man currently jailed in CT charged in Charlotte murder

article

A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was shot to death just north of Uptown at the end of last month.

Police say 22-year-old Wardell Alonzo Sherill with the murder of 37-year-old Mario Reynolds.

PD: MAN SHOT TO DEATH JUST NORTH OF UPTOWN

Reynolds was found around 9 p.m. on March 29 in the 2200 block of Irma Street after police received a call regarding shots fired.

Sherill was identified as a suspect and on April 8, a murder warrant was issued for his arrest.

Sherill is currently in custody in Connecticut for an unrelated crime that occurred on April 2. He will be served with the warrant while still in Connecticut and extradited to North Carolina at a later date.