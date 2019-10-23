Man dies following incident with SC law enforcement, officials say

article

The York County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Law Enforcement are investigating a death in Chester.

Officials say on Oct. 21, the Coroner's Office was called to investigate a death in Piedmont Medical Center's ER.

Derrick Johnson, 35, was involved in an incident with law enforcement when he became unresponsive.

The coroner's office says police attempted to resuscitate Johnson until EMS arrived. They continued treatment while taking Johnson to the hospital, but after arrival, he was pronounced dead by medical staff.

The Coroner’s Office and SLED will continue to investigate. Autopsy and toxicology tests are pending.

