Man dies from gunshot wound in Albemarle, police say

A man died from a gunshot wound in Albemarle on Friday, according to authorities.

Police responded to calls regarding shots being fired at 504 Arey Ave. on Friday. Albemarle resident Sylvester Maske, 27, was found suffering a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead by Medic.

There is no mention of a suspect and it is unclear at this time if this was self-inflicted.

Detectives including SBI are working to collect evidence.

Local police said anyone with information should contact them at 704-984-9511.