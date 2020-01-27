Man fatally shoots himself while PD was serving warrants

article

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as Charlotte police were in the process of serving him warrants on Monday, according to authorities.

CMPD was in the process of serving warrants to Adelbert Redo, 32, near 5600 Pine Street around 7:30 a.m. for charges including assault and kidnapping.

Officers were able to track Redo's location because he was wearing an electronic monitor due to pending murder charges. An attempt was made to contact Redo, he exited the residence, and refused to comply with commands. Before Redo could be taken into custody he pulled out a firearm and shot himself, the police report indicated.

Both the homicide unit as well as internal affairs are conducting separate investigations into the incident.

This investigation remains active.