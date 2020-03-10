Man fatally shot not far from UNCC campus
A man who was shot inside an apartment off WT Harris has died, police confirmed.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man is dead following a shooting Tuesday night not far from the campus of UNC Charlotte.
Officers responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim around 9 p.m. nearby 2100 Wit Way, off W.T. Harris Boulevard. A man who had been shot was found inside an apartment complex and immediately transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There is no known suspect at this time. CSI, K-9, aviation, and the DA's office were among those on the scene.
This remains an active and open investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.
