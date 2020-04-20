Man found dead at Rock Hill car wash

article

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found Monday at car warsh establishment in Rock Hill.

Officers responded to calls regarding a deceased victim around 7 a.m. Monday morning near 1300 Fire Tower Road.

A man was found dead next to a red Cadillac at the business, which was not named in the police report.

It is unclear if foul play was involved although police did say they believe there is no threat to the public.

CSI, forensics, and the coroner's office were among the divisions that responded to the scene.

This remains an active and open investigation.