Man found dead in port-a-potty at construction site

Investigators say foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead inside a port-a-potty on a Fort Sanders construction site Wednesday.

Knoxville Police officers responded to the construction site at 2223 Cumberland Ave. just after noon where a 47-year-old male was found deceased. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to the scene for further investigation.

According to investigators, there were no signs of trauma or foul play so it is not being investigated as a suspicious death at this point. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Forensic Center.