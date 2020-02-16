Man found fatally shot outside Trap bar in SW CLT, police say

A man was found fatally shot outside of a bar in southwest Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 2:15 a.m. regarding a gunshot wound victim. A man was found shot in the parking lot of Trap Bar and Billiards near 1900 Westinghouse Boulevard. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple units responded including CSI, the DA's office, K-9 units, and an ABC command response team.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

This remains an active and open investigation.