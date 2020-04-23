Man found shot to death in the road in University City area

A man was found shot to death in the road in the University City area Thursday afternoon, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at University Ridge Drive and Paces Oaks Blvd. just off of East W.T. Harris Blvd. around 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, lying beside a vehicle in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Li Y. His family has been notified of his death.

No word if Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have developed a suspect in this case.