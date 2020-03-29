Man found stabbed in face and eye in church parking lot, police say

article

A suspect is accused of stabbing a victim in the face and eye near a church in Burke County, according to authorities.

Officers responded to calls around 6 a.m. on Saturday regarding a stabbing victim at a residence located at 5873 Jenkins Road. The victim was found in the parking lot of Burkemont Baptist Church.

A witness told police the victim was visiting friends when the incident occurred and was able to identify the victim.

A short time later Emilio Villarreal was taken into custody. He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill.