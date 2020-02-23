Man goes missing from Uptown DoubleTree Hotel

article

CMPD is requesting the public's assistance in locating an out-of-town man who went missing from Uptown's DoubleTree Hotel.

Officers responded to calls around 11 p.m. on Friday regarding a missing person. Willie Gillespie, Jr., 71, left his hotel room on West Trade Street around 8:30 p.m. and never returned.

Police say Gillespie was last seen wearing a shirt identical to the one captured in this photo. (CMPD)

Gillespie was said to be last seen wearing a plaid purple shirt, Corduroy pants and grey sneakers with orange trim. He suffers from dementia. Family members told police he left his coat and cane in his room and is not familiar with the Charlotte area.

Anyone with information should call 9-1-1.