Man hit by car in north Charlotte dies from injuries, police say

A man who was hit by a car in north Charlotte this morning has died, according to police.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Statesville Avenue near Jeff Adams Drive in reference to a pedestrian crash around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive man lying in the roadway and the driver of the 2011 Ford Focus that hit him, Sharon Logan Bennett at the scene. Medic took the 53-year-old victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:21 a.m. by medical staff.

Preliminary information indicates that Bennett was driving down Statesville Avenue in the right lane just ahead of Carmine Street when she hit the man, who had been standing on the sidewalk with other people and accidentally fell into the road.

Bennett immediately stopped and remained on scene. Police say speed and alcohol are not factors in this case.

They say the victim was not in a crosswalk and alcohol use is unknown at this time. The crash remains under investigation at this time.