Man in custody, CMPD officer placed on leave after member of FBI Safe Streets Task Force shot

A Gastonia police officer with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force was rushed to the hospital early Friday morning after being shot while serving a warrant in north Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. outside a home in the 4500 block of Oakburn Drive, located near Old Statesville Road.

According to the FBI, members of their Safe Streets Task Force were executing a warrant to an ongoing criminal investigation and as they approached the home, they were fired upon. An officer with the Gastonia Police Department was struck, but he is expected to be okay.

A person at the home was detained. He has been identified as 47-year-old Larry McConneyhead. He's being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail on federal charges related to the criminal investigation that led the FBI Task Force members to the home in the first place.

An FBI agent and two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers were also there when shots broke out. Neighbors told FOX 46 they awoke to the sound of about 30 gunshots and were 'terrified.'

The officer was taken to CMC-Main to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries, the FBI said.

CMPD says Officer Heather Loveridge, a two-year veteran, has been placed on administrative leave after she fired her weapon during the incident.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the FBI are conducting a joint investigation.