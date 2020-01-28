Man in wheelchair hit by car in east Charlotte

article

A man in a wheelchair was hit in south Charlotte Tuesday evening, according to CMPD.

Officers were called to the 5000 block of Albemarle Road near Sharon Amity where they say an adult male in a wheelchair was crossing when he was struck by a vehicle.

The driver immediately stopped after striking the man and remained at the scene. The victim as not in a crosswalk, police say.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Albemarle Road just prior to Sharon Amity was shut down except for one lane while police were investigating.

No further information has been released at this time.