Man killed in Lancaster shooting, police say

A man died in the hospital from his injuries following a shooting late Thursday night in Lancaster.

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Thursday, April 9 in the area of 400 East Barr Street.

According to Lancaster Police, while officers were on their way to the scene, a woman called 911 saying she was on her way to MUSC Health-Lancaster with a man who had been shot.

The man, Joshua Page, 28, of Lancaster, was later flown to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte.

Officers were able to locate the scene of the shooting in Lancaster and establish a crime scene. Later the next morning, Lancaster officers received a call from Atrium Health, stating that the victim died shortly after his arrival to the hospital in Charlotte.

At this time, Lancaster Police said there is little suspect information, or information in general concerning this deadly shooting. Anyone who may know something, is urged to call 803-283-1171.