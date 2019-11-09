Man killed inside Uptown luxury high rise, police say

A man was found dead in the hallway of a luxury apartment building in Uptown early Saturday morning, officials are saying.

Officers responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim around 3 a.m. at Sky House Apartments nearby 600 North Church Street. Upon arrival officers found a man in the hallway with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene. He was later identified as Michael Camacho, 24.

Investigators were continuing late this morning to collect evidence and interview any possible witnesses.

This continues to be an active investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 704-334-1600.