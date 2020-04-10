Man killed when large tree falls in Statesville parking lot, police say

article

A man was killed Thursday afternoon when a tree fell, striking and killing him, Statesville Police said.

The tragic accident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, April 9 at 501 Mulberry Street.

Police said Theodore Adams, 61, was getting out of his car in the parking lot of an apartment complex and began walking toward the building when a very large tree was blown down into the parking lot, striking and killing him.

Three vehicles in the parking lot were also damaged, police said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call Statesville Police at 704-878-3406.