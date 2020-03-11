Man mistakenly released from jail captured

article

A man who was mistakenly released from jail last month in Gaston County has been recaptured, authorities say.

Kyle Auten was accidentally released on February 19 after being arrested just a couple of days prior for felony possession of a gun and drug trafficking involving meth and marijuana, as well as several other charges.

Auten was located by officials on Tuesday during an overnight operation at 109 fitch Road, just across the South Carolina border, and was taken into custody without incident.