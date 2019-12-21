Man murdered in Ballantyne residential shooting, police say

A man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead in Ballantyne early Saturday morning in what police are describing as a homicide. Fox 46 News was the first on the scene.

Officers responded to calls around 7 a.m. on Saturday near 15000 Capricorn Lane to a man who had reportedly been shot multiple times.

William Johnston, 43, was found and pronounced dead on scene.

CMPD says all of the parties believed to be involved are currently being interviewed by detectives and no suspect is being sought at this time.

This is the 105th homicide of the year in Charlotte, just the third time since 1984 the city has gone over 100.

This investigation remains active.