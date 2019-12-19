Man opens fire on deputies during traffic stop in Caldwell County; search underway

A manhunt is underway for an assailant who opened fire on deputies during a traffic stop early Thursday morning in Caldwell County, authorities confirm to FOX 46.

The shooting happened overnight in the Town of Hudson. "A Caldwell County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a call to assist Hudson Police with a traffic stop. During the stop, the suspect fired on officers, and he has been identified," the sheriff's office said.

The suspect remains at-large at this time in the Hudson area. A local middle school is on a soft lockdown due to heavy police activity.

"Due to a police matter, some of the Town of Hudson is closed to vehicle traffic. We are unable to run some of our bus routes at this time. We will update you as we get more information," Hudson Middle School wrote.

School officials said bus routes continue to be suspended in the Pleasant Hill Road area of Hudson.

"There is no direct threat to the school. This is due to a police matter in the Town of Hudson. Out of an abundance of caution, schools in the area are operating under soft lockdown procedures which means that students remain inside during the day," they said.

