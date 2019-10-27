Man recounts finding dying woman in street

It was an emotional interview with Steven Lynch as he recalled the moment he found the victim of a shooting lying in the road. He told FOX46 Charlotte his only wish is that her family knows he did all he could to save her.

"She was breathing hard and then she would stop and I’m like please don't die, don't die," Lynch told FOX 46.

From calm to chaos. Streets and neighborhoods in the Queen City are riddled with acts of gun violence. This time it hit home for Steven Lynch.

"I heard two gunshots. Me and some other people ran out on the deck and I saw they were saying it was trash like someone had thrown trash out and I looked and I said no that's not trash, that's a body,"

Steven walked outside to this drain inside the River Birch Apartments. He found 20-year old Shandiin Sanchez. Lynch said she’d been shot in the head.

"Within minutes the police showed up, and right when they showed up as I was holding her hand and she died."

Lynch explained that Sanchez didn't say anything as he held her. With tears in his eyes, Lynch said her body was covered in blood, and he did everything he could to save her.

"I wish there was something I could do. I wish she didn't have to die on the street by herself.”

Another River Birch resident added, “I’m scared. I’m scared right now.”

Despite residents' concern CMPD says incidents like these aren't common in this area.

"We say this all the time no area is immune to things happening but this is not an area where we get repeat calls for violent offenses," said Maj. Dave Robinson.

Sanchez is the 91st person to be killed in the Queen City in 2019. Families have been ripped apart, and others in the community wondering what it will take for the violence to stop.

No arrests have been made in this case. Police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.