Man says tow truck driver threatened to have him arrested for telling someone not to park in tow zone

A man told FOX 46 that a tow truck driver near a Plaza Midwood parking lot know for booting threatened to have him arrested, all because he warned someone not to park in a tow zone.

It doesn't matter which way you enter the Central Avenue parking lot in Plaza Midwood, you're bound to run into one of the many signs saying that your car will be booted or towed if it's illegally parked, but one man says the company responsible took things too far when he tried to warn those in the area about parking where they shouldn't.

"I saw someone about to leave the property so I just drove over and told them that where they were parking and that they would get a boot," he told FOX 46.

He says an employee of Wheelblockers then told him they'd have him put in handcuffs if he did that again.

The company says it didn't happen and they encourage people to only park where they should, but many people say the bigger issue is figuring out where that is.

"People don't drive to this area because parking is horrendous, " Raymond McNair said.

The signs says a boot or a tow can cost anywhere from $200 to $1500 plus an additional fee for every day they have the car. Raymond says the businesses are the ones who feel the impact the most.

Advertisement

"If I do own a car I can go somewhere else. I don't have to patronize your business and worry about my car being taken," McNair said.

People in the area they say they're not sure what the solution is for parking in the area but they hope something is done soon so that issues like this don't continue.