Man says uneven pavement on I-77 damaged car tires

FOX 46 is working to get results for a man who told FOX 46 that he was driving his kids to daycare when he says two of his tires popped on the highway.

Now, he wants the Department of Transportation to front the bill. It's a project that's now past its deadline and for drivers like Chris Tuttle, the construction on I-77 has caused him an even bigger headache.

"This morning I was heading to take the kids to school and I had to use I-77 to do that. As I was coming off of 485 off of that interchange to go to I-77 there was some uneven payment there," Tuttle said.

Tuttle says he spent hundreds of dollars for new tires on his Pontiac G8. Money he feels the North Carolina Department of Transportation owes him.

"At the very least, there is no way that is within regulation for a car with tires that are not special to get torn like that for just merging," Tuttle said.

Although the I-77 project was slated for completion last week, the project is still underway and drivers aren’t happy about it.

"I hope dot gets on top of what’s going on with that road. It’s been for a lack of better words, a train wreck," said Tuttle.

Tuttle did reach out to the Department of Transportation as well as contractors for a resolution. He's waiting to hear back.