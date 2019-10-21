Man seriously injured after shot in car on Charlotte's east side, police say

article

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Monday morning in east Charlotte, according to Medic.

The shooting broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 along WT Harris and Duncroft Lane.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 a man was found shot in the head inside a vehicle. Reports indicate the incident may have been a drive-by shooting. The man was transported to Atrium CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

Two women who work at a daycare down the street told FOX 46 that they didn't hear any gunshots but saw someone in a white shirt holding his head and someone laying on the ground next to a vehicle.

