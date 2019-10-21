Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously injured after shot in car on Charlotte's east side, police say

Scene of shooting Monday morning along WT Harris and Duncroft Lane in east Charlotte. One person was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Monday morning in east Charlotte, according to Medic. 

The shooting broke out around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21 along WT Harris and Duncroft Lane. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tell FOX 46 a man was found shot in the head inside a vehicle. Reports indicate the incident may have been a drive-by shooting. The man was transported to Atrium CMC-Main with life-threatening injuries, Medic said. 

Two women who work at a daycare down the street told FOX 46 that they didn't hear any gunshots but saw someone in a white shirt holding his head and someone laying on the ground next to a vehicle. 

