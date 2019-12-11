Expand / Collapse search

Man seriously injured in shooting inside Smokey Joe's Cafe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man was seriously injured in an overnight shooting inside a local live music bar in east Charlotte, police said. 

The shooting broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 inside Smokey Joe's Cafe located at 510 Briar Creek Road. 

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man was shot inside the packed bar and was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No one is in custody at this time, they said. 

This is not the first time a shooting has occurred at the business. An arrest was made in December 2018 in connection to a deadly shooting outside the cafe. 

The case remains open and ongoing. 