Man seriously injured in stabbing at northeast Charlotte motel

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing at a northeast Charlotte motel, police say.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the Royal Inn Motel at 5100 block of Reagan Drive for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital by Medic where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 704-334-1600.