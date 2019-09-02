Man seriously injured in west Charlotte hit-and-run

article

A man has serious injuries after he was hit by a car in west Charlotte. Police are still searching for a suspect.

CMPD officers were called to the scene in the 2900 block of Wilkinson Boulevard Monday evening where a man was crossing the street when he was struck by a car.

Police say an off duty nurse witnessed the crash and put a tourniquet on the victim, but the man was taken to the hospital by Medic with life-threatening injuries.

Wilkinson Boulevard was shut down in both directions at Weyland and Ashley. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while police continue to investigate.

No other information has been released at this time. Check back with FOX 46 for more updates.