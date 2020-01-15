Man seriously injured in west Charlotte shooting

article

A shooting has an entire street in a west Charlotte neighborhood blocked off. Medic says one person was seriously injured.

CMPD says one man was shot in the 3900 block of Carlyle Drive near Bromwich Road just after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the arm. Medic says he has life-threatening injuries.

CMPD says the investigation is ongoing. FOX 46 is working to get more details about a suspect and if anyone else was hurt.