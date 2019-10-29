Man shoots girlfriend in face on board pontoon boat, police say

article

A man has been arrested and charged with shooting his girlfriend in the face following a dispute on board a pontoon boat in Burke County, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 11:30 p.m. on Monday to a gunshot wound victim near John's River Access. Upon arrival officers found Lenoir resident Wendy Setzer, 45, shot in the face. Setzer was airlifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect, Lenoir resident Michael Justice, 65, was located on board a pontoon boat shortly after the incident but did not respond to officer's commands. SWAT members approached Justice and had to forcibly take him into custody, ending the situation around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.