Man shot and killed by Chester officers outside Walmart 'presented a firearm,' police say

An alleged shoplifter who was shot and killed by Chester police officers outside a Walmart this weekend 'presented a firearm' during the ordeal, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at 11:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Walmart located at 1691 J A Cochran Bypass in Chester.

According to Chester Police, two officers with their department responded to the area for reports of shoplifting and encountered the suspect, now identified as Ariane McCree, in the parking lot. He was detained and placed into custody.

While in custody, McCree reportedly assaulted one of the officers and tried to run away from the area. During the foot pursuit, police said McCree presented a firearm resulting in two officers with the Chester Police Department firing their weapons.

McCree was injured on scene and given medical attention. He later died from his injuries, police said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is continuing to investigate this deadly shooting. The two Chester police officers involved are currently placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.