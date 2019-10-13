Man shot and killed in north Charlotte

article

CMPD is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found shot to death on Sunday, authorities are saying.

Officials responded to calls regarding a gunshot wound victim near 5800 Linda Vista Lane around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival a male victim was treated by MEDIC and pronounced dead on scene.

19-YEAR-OLD SHOT DEAD IN EAST CHARLOTTE

An initial investigation revealed the victim had just left a party located at a nearby residence prior to the shooting. He was located in the roadway with an unoccupied vehicle that appears to have also been shot into

This is an ongoing investigation.