Man shot dead in busy South End nightlife district

A man was shot and killed nearby Wooden Robot and Flower Child on Saturday in South end's busy nightlife district.

Officers responded to calls aroun 2 a.m. near 11 W. Summit Ave. and 1400 S. Tryon Street early Saturday morning.

A man was found with a gunshot wound lying in the street on Summit Ave. at the intersection of S. Tryon. Medics pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Another gunshot victim believed to be related to this incident showed up at Atrium Health CMC a short time later with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives were continuing to investigate the homicide and interview any potential witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.