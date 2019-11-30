Expand / Collapse search

Man shot dead in E CLT, 102nd homicide of 2019

Charlotte
SWAT team called in after man found fatally shot

A man was found shot to death and witnesses told CMPD the suspect was in an apartment complex so SWAT was called in. The suspect was not found.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The city saw it's 102nd homicide late Friday night, just the third time since records started being kept in 1984 that the city has exceeded 100 homicides in a year.

CMPD responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim around 10 p.m. near 5700 Pebblestone Drive in southeast Charlotte, not far from East Independence.

Reginald Lawrence, 46, was found shot and pronounced dead on the scene.

Witnesses told police the suspect went into a nearby apartment complex. The police evacuated the complex, called in the SWAT team, but were unable to locate the suspect.

This investigation remains open and witnesses are still being interviewed.