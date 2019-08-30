Man shot in the leg during domestic dispute in west Charlotte

A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute early Friday morning in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting broke out around 4:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 in the 2300 block of Orton Street.

Police said the man, who was shot in the leg during the incident, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The shooting happened inside the victim and suspect's home.

According to CMPD, this incident was a domestic violence related shooting and the suspect and victim live together. It's unknown if they're married at this time.

Officers have placed a woman under arrest and have located and seized a firearm. They said her name will not be released until she is formally charged.