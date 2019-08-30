Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the leg during domestic dispute in west Charlotte

Published 
News
FOX 46 Charlotte

Man shot in the leg during domestic dispute in west Charlotte

The shooting happened at 4:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 in the 2300 block of Orton Street, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A man was shot in the leg during a domestic dispute early Friday morning in west Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. 

The shooting broke out around 4:51 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30 in the 2300 block of Orton Street. 

Police said the man, who was shot in the leg during the incident, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The shooting happened inside the victim and suspect's home. 

According to CMPD, this incident was a domestic violence related shooting and the suspect and victim live together. It's unknown if they're married at this time. 

Officers have placed a woman under arrest and have located and seized a firearm. They said her name will not be released until she is formally charged. 