Man shot in the neck at Fort Mill bar near Carowinds

A man who was shot in the neck at a Fort Mill bar is fighting for his life, according to authorities.

Officials with the York County Sheriff's office responded to calls around 12:30 a.m. to Drunken Goat Bar & Grill regarding a gunshot wound victim.

Dozens of officers converged on the scene and Medic took the victim, who had been shot in the neck, to Atrium CMC in Pineville. Witnesses told police a 6'4" black male with dreadlocks wearing a red long sleeve shirt was the suspect and that he fled in a red-colored Acura.