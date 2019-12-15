Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in the neck at Fort Mill bar near Carowinds

Fort Mill
One person taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being shot in the neck at a bar in Fort Mill. (Fully Involved Media Group)

FORT MILL, S.C. - A man who was shot in the neck at a Fort Mill bar is fighting for his life, according to authorities. 

 Officials with the York County Sheriff's office responded to calls around 12:30 a.m. to Drunken Goat Bar & Grill regarding a gunshot wound victim.

Dozens of officers converged on the scene and Medic took the victim, who had been shot in the neck, to Atrium CMC in Pineville. Witnesses told police a 6'4" black male with dreadlocks wearing a red long sleeve shirt was the suspect and that he fled in a red-colored Acura.