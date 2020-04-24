Man shot inside his northeast Charlotte home; remains in critical condition

A man is in critical condition at the hospital after police said he was found shot inside his home overnight in northeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday, April 24 in the 2700 block of Catalina Avenue.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to the home for an assault with a deadly weapon call. As they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound inside.

The man was rushed to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center and remains in critical condition.

This is an ongoing, active investigation, CMPD said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. Detective Overman is the lead detective assigned to the case.

The public can also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.