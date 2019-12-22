Man shot NE of NoDa, dials 9-1-1 for help

article

A man who was shot in northeast Charlotte dialed 9-1-1 for help Saturday night, police say.

Officers responded to calls around 10 p.m. near 4600 Springview Road to reports of a gunshot victim. The victim was located and transported to Atrium Health CMC Main Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, reports indicated.

It is unclear at this time if there is a suspect in custody or if the incident occurred inside the residence.

This remains an active and open investigation.