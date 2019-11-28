Man shot near East Independence has life-threatening injuries

article

Police responded to calls about a gunshot wound victim near East Independence Boulevard on Thanksgiving.

The incident occurred near 1700 Pierson Drive in east Charlotte on Thursday around 5 p.m. It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting. Fox 46 confirmed that the patient, a male, was transported toAtrium Health CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were continuing to be interviewed late Thursday evening, police said. This is a developing story and an active investigation so check back for details.