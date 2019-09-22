Man shot near Music Factory succumbs to injuries

A gunshot wound victim has succumbed to his injuries after a weekend shooting nearby the Music Factory, according to authorities.

Labrecton Love, 26, was listed in critical condition but died on Monday.

Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. nearby 1100 Hamilton Street referencing a man who had been shot near a parking deck.

The victim was transported to Atrium Health CMC for treatment. Witnesses were continuing to be interviewed late Sunday morning and CMPD Crime Scene Search was continuing to collect physical evidence.

This is an active investigation and a suspect is still wanted. Anyone with information should contact police at 704-334-1600.