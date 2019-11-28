Man shot, taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Thanksgiving

A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on Thanksgiving in southeast Charlotte, police said.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29 near 1700 Pierson Drive. It is unclear at this time what led to the shooting. FOX 46 confirmed that the patient, a male, was transported to Atrium Health CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses were continuing to be interviewed late Thursday evening, police said.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

LIVE LOOK FROM THE SCENE: