Man stabbed during fight at Music Factory

A fight that broke out at the Music Factory on Saturday ended with one man being stabbed, police say.

Officers responded to calls regarding a fight that broke out at La Revolucion in the Music Factory. Investigators say a verbal dispute between two adult males take place inside and escalated when the suspect broke a bottle and stabbed the male victim with it.

A male employee attempted to break up the fight and was also cut by the suspect in the process.

The suspect fled on foot and officers located him nearby and placed him under arrest.

Three patients were taken to Atrium Health CMC, one with life-threatening injuries.

This remains an open investigation.