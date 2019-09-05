Man struck and killed by SUV Thursday in Concord

A Concord man is dead after he was struck by a SUV Thursday morning, police said.

The deadly accident happened at 7:02 a.m. on Branchview Drive NE at Cabarrus Avenue E.

Concord Police said a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer traveling southbound on Branchview struck Melvin Caldwell, 61, as he attempted to cross the road. Caldwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Karen Frazier, was not injured in the crash, police said.

Concord's Public Safety Unit is currently reviewing the evidence related to this fatal traffic crash. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.