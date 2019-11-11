Man suspected in Ballantyne homicide also wanted in connection to girlfriend's death

Police have identified the man they believe shot and killed a man in the Ballantyne area last week.

Officers say Derrick Allen McIlwain, 41, is wanted in connection to the death of Alvin Fletcher, 45. Fletcher was found dead in the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Fletcher was found inside of a home with apparent trauma and was pronounced deceased by Medic at the scene. Police have not commented further on the cause of death.

McIlwain was already wanted in connection to a homicide in Lancaster County after law enforcement found the body of 36-year-old Kimberly Beth Alger on the back deck of a vacant home in the 3800 block of Spirit Road. Alger had filed a domestic violence report against McIlwain at the beginning of June, just days before she was killed.

SHERIFF: MAN WANTED FOR MURDER AFTER WOMAN FOUND DEAD BEHIND LANCASTER COUNTY HOME

Lancaster County deputies said McIlwain was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima that had a temporary tag or South Carolina tag 8690 LF at the time of the murder. He is known to possess firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. He should not be approached, deputies said.

Anyone with information on McIlwain's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact CrimeStoppers at 704-334-1600.